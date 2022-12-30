View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - aVb6 Integrin (RAD301) IND approval for Phase 1 trial



Sydney, Australia – 30 December 2022 – Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce it has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational New Drug Application (IND) approval for its αVβ6 Integrin (RAD301) technology.



The approval allows Radiopharm to begin a Phase 1 imaging trial in ambulatory patients with pancreatic cancer, targeting commencement at the end of Q1 CY23 with an estimated close by Q3 CY23.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document