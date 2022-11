View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Security Class Suspension from Quotation RADO



The options (ASX: RADO) of Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (‘RAD’) will be suspended immediately in accordance with Listing Rule 17.3, as there will be no deferred settlement trading. The options are expected to be quoted on a normal settlement basis on Monday, 28 November 2022.



The suspension only applies to RAD’s options (ASX: RADO) and does not apply to any other quoted securities of RAD.



