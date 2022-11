View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Notification of Release of Shares from Escrow



In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD) advises that the following shares will be released from escrow on 18 November 2022:



25,555,555 Ordinary Fully Paid Restricted (ASX: RADAB)



An Appendix 2A will be lodged with the ASX to request the quotation of these shares.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document