Radiopharm Theranostics - Entitlement Offer - Extension of Retail Offer

08 Nov 2022 11:29 AM


Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD, “RAD” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, refers to its fully underwritten non-renounceable entitlement issue originally announced on 19 October 2022, of 1 New Share for every 3.55 Existing Shares held by Eligible Shareholders at an Offer Price of $0.14 per New Share (together with one free attaching New Option for every New Share issued) (with full details set out in the Prospectus dated 19 October 2022 and the Supplementary Prospectus dated 20 October 2022).

The Company wishes to advise that the Closing Date of the Retail Entitlement Offer has been extended from 5:00 pm Sydney time on Friday, 11 November 2022 to 5:00 pm Sydney time on Friday, 18 November 2022. The Offer timetable has been revised as follows...

