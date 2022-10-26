View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - RAD agreement with NorthStar for supply of Actinium-225



Sydney, Australia and Beloit, Wisconsin, U.S. – October 26, 2022 -- Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for therapeutic applications and medical imaging, today announced they have entered into a clinical supply agreement that will see NorthStar supply Radiopharm with Actinium-225.



Actinium-225 is key to development of several radiopharmaceutical products within Radiopharm’s broad portfolio of technologies, with this being the second supply agreement it has secured for Actinium-225. It will be utilised in drug trials involving targeted alpha therapy in multiple disease areas.



