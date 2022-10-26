Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

HIGHLIGHTS:
Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2022.
Pivalate achieves positive Phase 2a data in brain mets trial
Joint venture with MD Anderson to develop novel pharmaceuticals
FDA grants orphan drug status and rare pediatric disease designation for DUNP19 treatment for osteosarcoma
Entitlement offer raising $10m
Strategic agreements with Lantheus and NanoMab
GenesisCare agreements extended to prostate cancer trial
Clinical supply agreement announced with SHINE Technologies
