Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



HIGHLIGHTS:



Pivalate achieves positive Phase 2a data in brain mets trial

Joint venture with MD Anderson to develop novel pharmaceuticals

FDA grants orphan drug status and rare pediatric disease designation for DUNP19 treatment for osteosarcoma

Entitlement offer raising $10m

Strategic agreements with Lantheus and NanoMab

GenesisCare agreements extended to prostate cancer trial

Clinical supply agreement announced with SHINE Technologies Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2022.



