Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

26 Oct 2022 01:45 PM


HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Pivalate achieves positive Phase 2a data in brain mets trial
  • Joint venture with MD Anderson to develop novel pharmaceuticals
  • FDA grants orphan drug status and rare pediatric disease designation for DUNP19 treatment for osteosarcoma
  • Entitlement offer raising $10m
  • Strategic agreements with Lantheus and NanoMab
  • GenesisCare agreements extended to prostate cancer trial
  • Clinical supply agreement announced with SHINE Technologies
Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

