Radiopharm Theranostics - Successful Completion of Institutional Entitlement Offer

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the institutional component of the accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Institutional Entitlement Offer) originally announced on 19 October 2022, raising approximately $5.5 million at a price of $0.14 per share.
-
Successful completion of the institutional component of the accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer originally announced on 19 October 2022, raising approximately $5.5 million
-
Bell Potter Securities Limited has committed to fully underwrite the retail component of the Entitlement Offer of approximately $4.5m, providing certainty that approximately $10.0 million will be raised under the Offer
-
Proceeds raised from the Entitlement Offer provides the Company with runway until at least the end of 2023, including 3 new assets acquired since IPO
-
As announced on 18 October 2022, Radiopharm’s Pivalate delivers positive Phase 2a data in its brain mets trial
-
The Company is expected to have five fully funded Phase 1 clinical trials underway by the beginning of 2023, whilst progressing Pivalate into late-stage trials in the US
