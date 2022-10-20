View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Successful Completion of Institutional Entitlement Offer



Successful completion of the institutional component of the accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer originally announced on 19 October 2022, raising approximately $5.5 million

Bell Potter Securities Limited has committed to fully underwrite the retail component of the Entitlement Offer of approximately $4.5m, providing certainty that approximately $10.0 million will be raised under the Offer

Proceeds raised from the Entitlement Offer provides the Company with runway until at least the end of 2023, including 3 new assets acquired since IPO

As announced on 18 October 2022, Radiopharm’s Pivalate delivers positive Phase 2a data in its brain mets trial

The Company is expected to have five fully funded Phase 1 clinical trials underway by the beginning of 2023, whilst progressing Pivalate into late-stage trials in the US Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the institutional component of the accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Institutional Entitlement Offer) originally announced on 19 October 2022, raising approximately $5.5 million at a price of $0.14 per share.



