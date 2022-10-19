View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Entitlement Offer to raise up to $10 million



-- Radiopharm is undertaking a 1 for 3.55 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to $10 million (before costs) at A$0.14 per New Share

-- Provides the Company with runway until at least the end of 2023, including 3 new assets acquired since IPO

-- Entitlement offer participants will receive 1 new option for every New Share issued under the offer – the options will have exercise price of A$0.20 and expiry date of 30 November 2026

-- Chairman, Paul Hopper, has committed to subscribe for A$500,000 under the Offer and CEO, Riccardo Canevari, has subscribed for approximately A$170,000

-- As announced on 18 October 2022, Radiopharm’s Pivalate delivers positive Phase 2a data in its brain mets trial

---- Under the Phase 2a trial, F 18 Pivalate PET showed high uptake regardless of origin of primary tumor. This indicates that Pivalate can be used to monitor cerebral metastases

---- Patients without previous external beam radiation showed higher tumor uptake of the radiotracer, while previously treated patients show a trend towards lower uptake of the radiotracer

---- No adverse safety events, confirming the great safety profile observed in the Phase 2 trial

---- The results are being presented at a Joint Meeting of the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the (USA) National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the America Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in Barcelona, Spain, 26-28 October 2022

---- The Company is anticipating to meet with the FDA for a Type C meeting in early 2023

-- The Company is expected to have five fully funded Phase 1 clinical trials underway by the beginning of 2023, whilst progressing Pivalate into late-stage trials in the US.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



