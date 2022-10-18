Media ReleasesRadiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics - Pivalate achieves positive Phase 2 data in brain mets trial

18 Oct 2022 01:22 PM


-- F-18 Pivalate PET shows high uptake regardless of origin of primary tumour
-- F-18 Pivalate can be used to monitor cerebral metastases
-- Patients without previous external beam radiation show higher tumour uptake, while those previously treated show a trend towards lower uptake

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce that Imperial College London's F-18 Pivalate (RAD 101) has achieved successful Phase 2a data in patients with brain metastases, having shown significant tumour uptake that was consistent and independent from the tumour origin.

A full presentation of the results will take place at the 34th EORTC/AACR/NCI symposium in Barcelona (26-28 October 2022). The study was funded by the Medical Research Council and will also be published in a peer-reviewed journal in due course.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

