Radiopharm Theranostics - Suspension from Official Quotation



The securities of Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (‘RAD’) will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of RAD, pending the release of an announcement regarding the analysis of the Pivalate Phase II Data in Brain Mets Trial.



