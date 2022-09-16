Media ReleasesRadiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics - FDA grants pediatric disease designation for DUNP19-revised

16 Sep 2022 02:08 PM


Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, provides a correction to the announcement earlier today that the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) Designation for its DUNP19 technology for the treatment of osteosarcoma.

The correction relates to the price of two recent priority review voucher (PRV) sales, which was described in the original announcement as ranging between US$105,000 to US$110,000, whereas the correct range is US$105 million to US$110 million, as amended in the attached announcement.

