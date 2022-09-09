View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - FDA grants Orphan drug status to RAD DUNP19 for Osteosarcoma



Excellent recognition of the potential of DUNP19 to treat a rare bone cancer

The FDA designation derives several benefits including tax breaks, user fee exemption and seven years market exclusivity post approval

RAD acquired the DUNP19 technology from UCLA in April 2022

Osteosarcoma has a significant unmet need with surgery and chemotherapy the current standard of care

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce that the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for its DUNP19 technology for the treatment of osteosarcoma.



