Media ReleasesRadiopharm Theranostics

View All Radiopharm Theranostics News


Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

29 Jul 2022 08:35 AM


HIGHLIGHTS:

-- Sublicensing agreement signed with NeoIndicate, LLC (“NeoIndicate”) to a PTPμ-targeted radiopharmaceutical agent, giving Radiopharm the rights to develop an imaging diagnostic and targeted radiopharmaceutical theranostic
-- Formed agreement with Isotopia Molecular Imaging that will help advance the next generation of Radiopharmaceutical Therapies for cancer treatment
-- Exclusive licensing agreement signed with University of California Los Angeles Technology Development Group to license UCLA’s promising LRRC15 antibody “DUNP19”
-- Agreement with GenesisCare for Australian Prostate Cancer Trial Extended
-- Appointed Dr. Leila Alland to its Board as a Non-Executive Director
-- Appointed Mr Vittorio Puppo to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer
-- Appointed Susann Brady-Kalnay PhD to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.