Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

HIGHLIGHTS:
-- Sublicensing agreement signed with NeoIndicate, LLC (“NeoIndicate”) to a PTPμ-targeted radiopharmaceutical agent, giving Radiopharm the rights to develop an imaging diagnostic and targeted radiopharmaceutical theranostic
-- Formed agreement with Isotopia Molecular Imaging that will help advance the next generation of Radiopharmaceutical Therapies for cancer treatment
-- Exclusive licensing agreement signed with University of California Los Angeles Technology Development Group to license UCLA’s promising LRRC15 antibody “DUNP19”
-- Agreement with GenesisCare for Australian Prostate Cancer Trial Extended
-- Appointed Dr. Leila Alland to its Board as a Non-Executive Director
-- Appointed Mr Vittorio Puppo to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer
-- Appointed Susann Brady-Kalnay PhD to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board
Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document