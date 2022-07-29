View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



HIGHLIGHTS:



-- Sublicensing agreement signed with NeoIndicate, LLC (“NeoIndicate”) to a PTPμ-targeted radiopharmaceutical agent, giving Radiopharm the rights to develop an imaging diagnostic and targeted radiopharmaceutical theranostic

-- Formed agreement with Isotopia Molecular Imaging that will help advance the next generation of Radiopharmaceutical Therapies for cancer treatment

-- Exclusive licensing agreement signed with University of California Los Angeles Technology Development Group to license UCLA’s promising LRRC15 antibody “DUNP19”

-- Agreement with GenesisCare for Australian Prostate Cancer Trial Extended

-- Appointed Dr. Leila Alland to its Board as a Non-Executive Director

-- Appointed Mr Vittorio Puppo to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer

-- Appointed Susann Brady-Kalnay PhD to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board



Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document