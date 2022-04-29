Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Highlights
* Signed Letter of Intent (LOI) with GenesisCare to support Radiopharm’s first Phase 1 trial in Australia
* Entered supply agreement with TerraPower for access to Actinium-225, which will be utilized in drug trials involving targeted alpha therapy in multiple disease areas
* Signed licensing agreement with University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group (UCLA-TDG) to license UCLA’s promising LRRC15 antibody “DUNP19”
* Acquired patents to three assets to target diagnosis and treatment of a range of solid tumours
* Acceleration in number of patients recruited for AVβ6-Integrin compassionate use
* Hester Larkin appointed as Non-Executive Director on Radiopharm’s Board
* Continued build out of management team
Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2022.
