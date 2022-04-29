View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Highlights



* Signed Letter of Intent (LOI) with GenesisCare to support Radiopharm’s first Phase 1 trial in Australia

* Entered supply agreement with TerraPower for access to Actinium-225, which will be utilized in drug trials involving targeted alpha therapy in multiple disease areas

* Signed licensing agreement with University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group (UCLA-TDG) to license UCLA’s promising LRRC15 antibody “DUNP19”

* Acquired patents to three assets to target diagnosis and treatment of a range of solid tumours

* Acceleration in number of patients recruited for AVβ6-Integrin compassionate use

* Hester Larkin appointed as Non-Executive Director on Radiopharm’s Board

* Continued build out of management team



Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to provide a summary of its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2022.



