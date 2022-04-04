View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics Licenses UCLA Dual Action Antibody



* LRCC15 expression is produced by cancer cells AND the surrounding tumour microenvironment, but not by healthy normal tissues.

* LRRC15 production is very high in aggressive and treatment-resistant tumours.

* The LRRC15-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy has outstanding potential due to its unique “dual action,” i.e. targeting both the tumour cells and the surrounding environment (stroma).

* The radionuclide carrying LRRC15-targeting antibody “DUNP19” holds the potential of first in class therapy in a range of solid tumour types.

* Osteosarcoma has a high unmet medical need and impacts young adult population most commonly, which is the first disease against which this antibody will be tested.

* The antibody DUNP19 bolsters Radiopharm’s commitment to advancing radiopharmaceutical therapies.



Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a world-class developer of cutting-edge radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is proud to announce that it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group (UCLA-TDG) to license UCLA’s promising LRRC15 antibody “DUNP19”.



Currently available antibodies for cancer treatment omit tumour micro-environment (TME) cells, such as stromal and immune cells, which comprise >50% of tumour masses. The DUNP19 antibody has a unique ability to effectively find, internalize and destroy both cancer-, and TME cells.



The licensing agreement gives Radiopharm the rights to develop DUNP19 as an Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) within radiotherapy as part of its clinical development pipeline.



