Radiopharm Theranostics - LOI with GenesisCare to start first trial in Australia



Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce it has agreed commercial terms for services in a signed Letter of Intent (LOI) with global oncology provider GenesisCare, whose support is critical to start Radiopharm’s first Phase 1 trial in Australia.



The phase 1 therapeutic trial will involve Radiopharm’s proprietary nanobody from its Nano-mAbs platform, which targets the PDL1 expression in non-small cell lung cancer, the most common type of lung cancer. This is an area of high unmet need and there is potential for the treatment to be the “first in class” radiopharmaceutical therapy targeting PDL1.



GenesisCare is a leading provider of integrated oncology care globally, with more than 440 locations in Australia, UK, the USA and Spain. GenesisCare’s global innovation programs aim to bring novel therapies and precision medicine to more cancer patients in need to achieve the best possible life outcomes. Radiopharm is excited to be partnering with a provider of GenesisCare’s scale and reputation as the Company embarks on trialling its innovative and promising radiopharmaceutical therapies.



