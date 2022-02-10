View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Radiopharm and Terrapower supplementary announcement



SYDNEY, Australia February 10, 2022 – Further to the announcement of the supply agreement with TerraPower released on 1 February 2022, at the request of the ASX, Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX: RAD), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, provides additional information regarding the supply agreement with TerraPower.



Under this agreement, TerraPower’s subsidiary, TerraPower Isotopes, LLC, will supply Actinium-225 to Radiopharm Theranostics. The Actinium-225 will be utilized in drug trials involving targeted alpha therapy in multiple disease areas, in particular Ac225 is planned to be utilized in the Phase I trial with RAD402 (Ac225-PSAmAb) in prostate cancer patients. The costs associated with the purchase of Actinium-225 are not material in relation to RAD’s annual budgeted expenditure and will be met from existing funds. The initial order with TerraPower is expected to be between April and July 2022.



The effective date of the supply agreement is 31 January 2022 and there are no material preconditions. The supply agreement is for an initial period of three years and may be extended for a further two successive one-year periods unless agreed otherwise by either party. Cancellation provisions are at industry standard rates.



All data generated and all inventions and discoveries made or conceived from the clinical trials shall be the property of Radiopharm as client of TerraPower.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



