View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Director Appointment/Resignation



Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hester Larkin to its Board as a Non-Executive Director.



Ms Larkin will commence the role on February 3, 2022, after a 30-year career spanning both pharmaceuticals and nuclear medicine across Europe, Middle East & Africa, including over 12 years of experience in senior leadership roles in the industry.



She brings a proven track record of delivering significant corporate revenues and earnings and leading successful product launches of proprietary pharmaceuticals and imaging agents in oncology, cardiology, neurology and HIV.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document