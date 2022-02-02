Radiopharm Theranostics - Director Appointment/Resignation

Media ReleasesRadiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hester Larkin to its Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Ms Larkin will commence the role on February 3, 2022, after a 30-year career spanning both pharmaceuticals and nuclear medicine across Europe, Middle East & Africa, including over 12 years of experience in senior leadership roles in the industry.

She brings a proven track record of delivering significant corporate revenues and earnings and leading successful product launches of proprietary pharmaceuticals and imaging agents in oncology, cardiology, neurology and HIV. 

