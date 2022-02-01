View All Radiopharm Theranostics News

Radiopharm Theranostics - Radiopharm and TerraPower sign Actinium 225 agreement



SYDNEY, Australia and BELLEVUE, Washington – January 31st, 2022 - Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX: RAD) and TerraPower, a leading nuclear innovation company, today announced an agreement that will help advance the next generation of radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer treatment.



“There is tremendous growth projected for radiopharmaceutical therapies over the next 5-10 years, when you can combine the right molecule with the right Isotope in areas of high unmet medical needs. Access to high quality Actinium-225 allows us to accelerate the clinical development of our broad pipeline,” said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and managing Director of Radiopharm. “We are privileged to be a part of this journey as we work with TerraPower to transform outcomes for patients suffering for oncological diseases”



“Through our TerraPower Isotopes® work, we harness our focus on nuclear science and innovation and apply it to the health care sector to enable the development of targeted and potentially lifesaving cancer treatments,” said Scott Claunch, president of TerraPower Isotopes. “Our collaboration with Radiopharm Theranostics aligns with our vision to provide broad industry access to Actinium-225, enabling partners to develop much-needed radiopharmaceuticals.”



