Radiopharm Theranostics - RAD acquires IP Ownership of Radiopharmaceutical Nanobodies



-- Promising therapeutic applications in addition to imaging

-- Allows RAD unfettered global rights to partner or sub-license & secures direct ownership chain to patents

-- Targeting highly relevant solid tumor pathways inc. HER-2, TROP-2 and PTK7

-- Worldwide IP ownership is in addition to the worldwide licenses of the technology already owned by RAD



Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, is pleased to announce it has acquired full intellectual property (IP) ownership to three assets to target diagnosis and treatment of a range of solid tumors.



Radiopharm will acquire the patents to three different nanobodies from NanoMab Technology Ltd (NanoMab), targeting HER-2 (breast cancer), TROP-2 (triple negative breast cancer, or TNBC) and PTK7 (multiple solid tumours).



