Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Actual Distribution Announcement

13 Feb 2023 09:58 AM


13 February 2023: QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), was pleased to advise that the Responsible Entity, The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), declared a distribution for January 2023. The distribution for January 2023 is 1.0597 cents per unit which equates to a distribution return of 7.80%1 per annum at a net tangible assets per unit of $1.602
.
Please refer to the QRI performance report for January 2023 for information on fund performance, market overview and investment activities. 

