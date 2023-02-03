Media ReleasesQualitas Real Estate Income Fund

View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News


Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - December Quarterly Update 2022

03 Feb 2023 11:56 AM


The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited as Responsible Entity for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI) (QRI or Trust) and QRI Manager Pty Ltd (Manager), the manager of QRI, are pleased to provide the December 2022 quarterly update.

In the quarterly update Mark Power (Head of Income Credit) and Samantha Khalid (Director, Real Estate Finance) discuss the current market dynamics for commercial real estate (CRE) credit as well as answer some frequently asked questions from investors on QRI. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.