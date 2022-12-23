View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Notification of Estimated Distribution - QRI



23 December 2022: QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), was pleased to advise that the Responsible Entity, The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), declared a distribution for December 2022. The distribution for December 2022 is 1.0396 cents per unit which equates to a distribution return of 7.65%1 per annum at a net tangible assets per unit of $1.602.



Please refer to the QRI performance report for December 2022 for information on fund performance, market overview and investment activities.



