QRI secures A$50 million warehouse facility



Highlights:



A$50m uncommitted warehouse funding facility (“Facility”) established to support deployment, reduce future potential for undeployed cash position of the portfolio.

Enables QRI2 to request funding for new loan investments in instances where it is already fully invested, but expects to have the funding capacity in the near term from repayments of existing loan investments.

QRI retains 1.00% p.a. on commitment of new loans funded by the Facility.

QRI’s sub-trust, Qualitas Wholesale Real Estate Income Fund (“QWREIF”), will be the Lender of Record for all new loans written pursuant to the Facility.

21 December 2022: The Responsible Entity, The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), announces that, it has secured an uncommitted warehouse facility with a maximum total commitment of A$50m, provided by a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualitas Limited (Qualitas) (ASX: QAL) and a related entity of the Manager (“Lender”)2.



