View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Notification of Estimated Distribution



31 October 2022: QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), was pleased to advise that the Responsible Entity, The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), declared a distribution for October 2022. The distribution for October 2022 is 0.951 cents per unit which equates to a distribution return of 7.00%1 per annum at a net tangible assets per unit of $1.602.



Please refer to the QRI performance report for October 2022 for information on fund performance, market overview and investment activities.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document