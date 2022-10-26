Media ReleasesQualitas Real Estate Income Fund

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - QRI September Quarterly Update 2022

26 Oct 2022


Highlights

  • Attractive distribution return of 5.58% over the last 12 months (LTM) calculated on a LTM average NTA of $1.60
  • As of 30 September 2022, the Trust’s capital is fully invested
  • Variable rate exposure represents 67% of total portfolio as at 30 September 2022 up from 54% as at 30 June 2022, providing interest rate and inflation protection as any increase in the cash rate and/ or risk margins are passed through to the unitholder
  • Strong credit quality continues with no impairments or interest arrears as at 30 September 2022
  • Net Asset Value (NAV) per unit of $1.60 as at 30 September 2022
