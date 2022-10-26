View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - QRI September Quarterly Update 2022



Highlights



Attractive distribution return of 5.58% over the last 12 months (LTM) calculated on a LTM average NTA of $1.60

As of 30 September 2022, the Trust’s capital is fully invested

Variable rate exposure represents 67% of total portfolio as at 30 September 2022 up from 54% as at 30 June 2022, providing interest rate and inflation protection as any increase in the cash rate and/ or risk margins are passed through to the unitholder

Strong credit quality continues with no impairments or interest arrears as at 30 September 2022

Net Asset Value (NAV) per unit of $1.60 as at 30 September 2022 For more information, download the attached PDF.



