QRI June Quarterly Update 2022



The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited as Responsible Entity for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI) (QRI or Trust) and QRI Manager Pty Ltd (Manager), the manager of QRI, are pleased to provide QRI’s June 2022 quarterly update. To access the video presentation please click on the following link: https://www.qualitas.com.au/asx-announcement-asxqri-quarterly-update-june-2022. The presentation slides are attached to this announcement.



In this quarterly update, Andrew Schwartz (Group Managing Director and Co-Founder) and Mark Power (Acting Head of Income Credit Funds and Head of Build-to-Rent Debt Fund) discuss QRI’s performance and highlight the benefits of QRI as a hedge against rising interest rates and inflation.



Highlights



-- Attractive distribution return of 5.34% over the last 12 months (LTM) calculated on a LTM average NTA of $1.60

-- As of 30 June 2022, the Trust’s capital is fully invested

-- Variable rate exposure represents 54% of total portfolio as at 30 June 2022 up from 31% as at 31 March 2022, providing interest rate and inflation protection as any increase in the cash rate and/ or risk margins are passed through to the unitholder

-- Strong credit quality continues with no impairments or interest arrears as at 30 June 2022

-- Net Asset Value (NAV) per unit of $1.60 as at 30 June 2022



