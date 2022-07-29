View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Notification of Estimated Distribution



29 July 2022: QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), was pleased to advise that the Responsible Entity, The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), declared a distribution for July 2022. The distribution for July 2022 is 0.8151 cents per unit which equates to a distribution return of 6.00%1 per annum at a net tangible assets per unit of $1.602. This represents an annualised distribution return of 6.57% at QRI current unit price of $1.46 as at 28 July 2022.



Please refer to the QRI performance report for July 2022 for information on fund performance, market overview and investment activities.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document