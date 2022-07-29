Media ReleasesQualitas Real Estate Income Fund

View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News


Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Notification of Estimated Distribution

29 Jul 2022 11:54 AM


29 July 2022: QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), was pleased to advise that the Responsible Entity, The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), declared a distribution for July 2022. The distribution for July 2022 is 0.8151 cents per unit which equates to a distribution return of 6.00%1 per annum at a net tangible assets per unit of $1.602. This represents an annualised distribution return of 6.57% at QRI current unit price of $1.46 as at 28 July 2022.

Please refer to the QRI performance report for July 2022 for information on fund performance, market overview and investment activities.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.