Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Dividend Details

15 July 2022: QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), the manager of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), was pleased to declare a distribution for June 2022. The distribution for June 2022 is 0.7689 cents per unit which equates to a distribution return of 5.85%1 per annum at a net tangible assets per unit of $1.602. This represents an annualised distribution return of 6.39% at QRI current unit price of $1.47 as at 14 July 2022.



Please refer to the QRI performance report for June 2022 for information on fund performance, market overview and investment activities.



