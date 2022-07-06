View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Change Of Record Date For Dividend



6 July 2022: QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), the manager of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), advises that the record date will be changed from the last business day of the distribution month to the 4th business day of the following month. An estimated distribution will now be released on the last business day of the month. These are implemented to reduce the gap between the estimated and actual distribution calculation point. There is no change to payment date.



These changes to the record date and estimated distribution date will be effective immediately and will be implemented for the July distribution and every month going forward with exception for the month of June. Record date for the June distribution every year will remain the last business day of the month.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document