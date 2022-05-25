View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Notification of Estimated Distribution



25 May 2022: QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), the manager of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), was pleased to declare a distribution for May 2022. The distribution for May 2022 is 0.8159 cents per unit which equates to a distribution return of 6.00% per annum at a net tangible assets per unit of $1.602.



Please refer to the QRI performance report for May 2022 for information on fund performance, market overview and investment activities, which is expected to be released on or around 15 June 2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document