Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Update - Notification of Estimated Distribution

2 March 2022: The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited as Responsible Entity of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), announces a revised distribution declaration for the month of February.



On 22 February 2022 the February distribution was declared at 0.5704 cents per unit which equated to 4.65% p.a. at a net tangible assets per unit of $1.60.



Since declaring that distribution, the Trust has completed documentation of one new senior loan ahead of schedule and received additional loan arrangement fees. The Manager is therefore upgrading the distribution declaration for the February month to 0.6012 cents per unit, which equates to a monthly distribution return of 4.90% p.a. at a net tangible assets per unit of $1.60.



