View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Notification of Estimated Distribution



22 February 2022: QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), the manager of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), was pleased to declare a distribution for February 2022. The distribution for February 2022 is 0.5704 cents per unit which equates to a distribution return of 4.65% per annum at a net tangible assets per unit of $1.60.



Please refer to the QRI performance report for February 2022 for information on fund performance, market overview and investment activities, which is expected to be released on or around 15 March 2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document