Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Notification of Estimated Distribution

24 Nov 2021 03:29 PM


QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), the manager of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), is pleased to declare a distribution for November 2021. The distribution for November 2021 is 0.6706 cents per unit which equates to a distribution return of 5.10%1 per annum at a net tangible assets per unit of $1.602.

Please refer to the QRI performance report for November 2021 for information on fund performance, market overview and investment activities, which is expected to be released on or around 16 December 2021.

