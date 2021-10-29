View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Quarterly Update - September 2021



QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), the manager of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI” or “Trust”), is pleased to release the QRI September 2021 quarter portfolio update and the presentation slides are attached to this announcement.



Investment objectives met



The Trust met its investment objectives of Target Return (RBA Cash Rate + 5.0% to 6.5%), portfolio diversification and capital preservation during the quarter.



The Manager is pleased to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for a well-diversified loan portfolio that is predominantly senior first mortgage. The Trust’s performance was strong for the September quarter with a 5.96% p.a. net return and a 5.55% p.a. distribution return achieved (3- months).



The loan portfolio continues to perform in line with the investment objectives and there were no impairments recorded or interest arrears, resulting in a stable NAV.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document