Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Entitlement Offer results

The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited ACN 003 278 831 (Responsible Entity) as responsible entity of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (Trust or QRI) and QRI Manager Pty Ltd ACN 625 857 070 (Manager) as investment manager of the Trust, announces that QRI’s 1 for 2 non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) and shortfall offer (Shortfall Offer) has now closed and raised approximately $171.6 million in value of new fully paid ordinary units.



Andrew Schwartz, Group Managing Director of Qualitas, said “This capital raise has been a successful one for the Trust and I am pleased with the take up of subscriptions which has enabled the Trust to grow its total capital by a further 40% to $599.6 million.



We are now in a busy period for commercial real estate (CRE) debt investment, and the larger Trust size provides QRI with the relevance and scale to increase its investment activities and participate in larger loan transactions in the expanding CRE debt market. The larger Trust also benefits from greater operating cost efficiencies and liquidity for unitholders.”



