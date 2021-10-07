View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Capital Raising - Entitlement Offer



• Offer to raise up to $214 million via a 1 for 2 pro-rata non renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) to existing eligible unitholders (Eligible Unitholders)1 and shortfall offer (Shortfall Offer) to new investors at an Offer Price $1.60 per unit

• Capital raising proceeds to fund new commercial real estate (CRE) loan investment opportunities in line with QRI’s investment strategy and investment objectives

• Increase in the Trust’s scale and presence in the CRE debt market is expected to provide Unitholders with continued benefits of greater liquidity and portfolio diversification



7 October 2021: The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited ACN 003 278 831 (Responsible Entity) as responsible entity of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (Trust or QRI) and QRI Manager Pty Ltd ACN 625 857 070 (Manager) as investment manager of the Trust, today announce a prorata non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) of New Units in the Trust to raise up to $214 million of new capital for the Trust.



Andrew Schwartz, Group Managing Director of Qualitas, said “The rapidly growing CRE debt market continues to present compelling opportunities, contributing to our already strong CRE debt pipeline of approximately $550 million which is well diversified across sector and loan type. Our long-term strategy since inception of the Trust has been to increase its market presence and scale in order to provide unitholder benefits of greater liquidity and portfolio diversification. This capital raising will facilitate the Trust achieving organic growth of its investment activities and capital base.”



