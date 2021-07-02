View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Results of Unit Purchase Plan



The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited is pleased to advise the results of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI” or “Trust”) unit purchase plan (“Offer”) which closed on Tuesday 29 June 2021. QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), is the manager of QRI.



The Offer which was priced at $1.60 per unit, raised $12.7 million from eligible unitholders. The new capital raised will be invested in accordance with the Trust’s investment strategy.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document