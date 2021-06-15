View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Unit Purchase Plan



The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited is pleased to announce an opportunity for eligible unitholders to acquire units in QRI under a unit purchase plan (“Offer”). QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), is the manager of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI” or “Trust”).



Following QRI’s recent private placement of units, which successfully closed on 1 April 2021, the Manager’s commercial real estate (“CRE”) debt pipeline remains strong and the Trust’s capital is fully allocated to investments.



The Manager seeks to raise additional capital through the Offer to eligible unitholders which will allow continued investment in CRE loans in line with the Trust’s investment strategy.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



