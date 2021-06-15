View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Cleansing Notice



Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI) – notice under ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547.



This notice is given by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited ACN 003 278 831 (RE) in its capacity as the responsible entity of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund ARSN 627 917 971 (Trust) under section 1012DA(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as required by paragraph 7(f)(ii) of ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547 (ASIC Instrument).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



