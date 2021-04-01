View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Completion of Private Placement



QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), the manager of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI” or “Trust”), is pleased to announce the successful completion of a placement of $54,000,000 in value of new fully paid ordinary units to select existing and new wholesale investors launched on 30 March 2021 (“Placement”) following QRI’s trading halt on the same day.



Given the Manager’s strong commercial real estate (“CRE”) debt pipeline and Trust’s capital is fully allocated to investments, the funds raised under the Placement will be used to undertake further CRE loan investments that are in line with the Trust’s investment strategy. Full details about the Placement are set out in the investor presentation attached to this announcement.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document