Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Market and Portfolio Update - December Quarter 2020



QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), the manager of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI” or “Trust”), is pleased to release the QRI December 2020 quarter portfolio update. Please click on the following link https://www.qualitas.com.au/qri-market-and-portfolioupdate-december-2020/ to access the video presentation.



The presentation slides are attached to this announcement.



In this quarterly update, Andrew Schwartz (Group Managing Director), Mark Fischer (Global Head of Real Estate) and Nick Bullick (Director, Real Estate), present QRI’s performance in stablised commercial real estate (“CRE”) debt market conditions following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.



