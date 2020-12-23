View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Notification of Estimated Distribution



QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), the manager of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), is pleased to declare a distribution for December 2020. The distribution for December 2020 is 0.8373 cents per unit which equates to a distribution return of 6.18% per annum at a net tangible asset per unit of $1.602.



Please refer to the QRI performance report for December 2020 for information on fund performance, market overview and investment activities, which is expected to be released on or around 15 January 2021.



