Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Notification of Distribution



QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), the manager of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), is pleased to declare a distribution for August 2020. The distribution for August 2020 is 0.8469 cents per unit which equates to a distribution return of 6.25% 1 per annum at a net tangible asset per unit of $1.602.



Please refer to the QRI performance report for August 2020 for information on fund performance, market overview and investment activities, which is expected to be released on or around 16 September 2020.



