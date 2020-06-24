View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Notification of Estimated Distribution



QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), the manager of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), is pleased to declare a distribution for June 2020. The distribution for June 2020 is0.7882 cents per unit which equates to a distribution return of 6.01%1 per annum at the current net tangible asset per unit of $1.60.



Please refer to the QRI performance report for June 2020 for information on fund performance,market overview and investment activities, which is expected to be released on or around 15 July 2020.



