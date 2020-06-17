Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Estimated NTA frequency

View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (“Responsible Entity”), the responsible entity of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI” or “Trust”), announces that it will, effective immediately, publish the unaudited and estimated net tangible assets (“NTA”) of the Trust on a weekly basis (formerly a monthly basis). The Responsible Entity believes this will be of benefit to investors through increased transparency and reporting timeliness.



