View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Net Tangible Asset Backing



We advise that the unaudited Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per unit of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI) is as follows.



Value Date: 31/05/2020

NTA per Unit: $1.6003



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document