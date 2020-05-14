View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund - Performance Update - April 2020



The economic and financial impact of COVID-19 on the property market and the commercial real estate (CRE) debt markets continues to be monitored by the Manager. Reduced supply of capital into CRE debt is expected as offshore capital retreats and local banks deleverage. This decrease in competitive supply has already resulted in more favourable pricing and terms, and improved quality of security packages for alternate lenders.



The volume of new loan opportunities is expected to be steady throughout the immediate future. Current opportunities identified include an increase in residual stock loans as developers seek to gain access to profit and equity tied up in unsold stock, or to extinguish more expensive construction debt.



