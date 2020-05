View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI) Appendix 4C and report on quarterly activities



30 April 2020: The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (“RE”) as responsible entity of theQualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI” or “Trust”), released its cash flow report for the March2020 quarter (Appendix 4C) and QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”) provides an update on the keyareas of investment activity for the same period.



