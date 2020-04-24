View All Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund News

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX: QRI) Notification of Estimated Distribution



24 April 2020: QRI Manager Pty Ltd (“Manager”), the manager of the Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (“QRI”), is pleased to announce its estimated distribution for April 2020 of 0.8405 cents per unit which equates to an estimated distribution return of 6.41%1 per annum at the current net tangible asset per unit of $1.60.



The final distribution will be confirmed on or around the 15th of May 2020 along with the release of the QRI performance report for April 2020 which includes information on fund performance,market overview and investment activities.



